Ronald L. Heiks
Ronald L. Heiks, 79 of Oak Harbor, OH died Tuesday, October 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born January 15, 1940 in Wooster, OH to the late Ivan and Dorothy (Horst) Heiks. Ron was a 1958 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and earned his Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University in Mechanical Engineering with a Nuclear Option. On September 12, 1959 he married the former Judith Vogt and she survives. Ron spent much of his life in different States working in the Nuclear Industry and retiring in 2002. He had attended the Oak Harbor Alliance Chapel and was attending Shoreline Church, Oak Harbor and was a member of the Oak Harbor Rotary Club.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Judith of Oak Harbor; sons: Timothy (Natalie Green) Heiks of Arnold, MD, Theodore Heiks of Oak Harbor, and Todd (Deborah) Heiks of Graytown, OH; grandchildren: Deminique (David Steinkirchner) Heiks and Tyler (Runyu) Heiks; and brother Thomas (Jimi) Heiks of Charlotte, NC.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Shoreline Church, Oak Harbor. Burial will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial Contributions may be made to Shoreline Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Oak Harbor Rotary Club. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019