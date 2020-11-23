1/1
Rosalinda V. Lucero
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalinda V. Lucero

Rosalinda V. Lucero passed away on her 68th birthday, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital, following an extended illness.

Rosa was born in Port Clinton, OH, the daughter of Ramon and Paulina (Rodriguez) Vargas. She was a 1971 graduate of Port Clinton High School. On July 15, 1974, in Williamsburg, VA, she married Fernando B. Lucero.

Rosa was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, listening to Mexican music, watching movies, reading, gardening, and most importantly, spending time with her family who will miss her dearly. You knew you were special if she called you mijo or mija.

Survivors include daughter, Rosalinda (Vern) Keefe, sons Fernando E. and Carlos N. (Amanda) Lucero; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily, Julia, Christian, Omar, Diego, Liliana; granddogs Daisy, Sammy, and Luna; sisters Maria A. Greear and Pauline (Roberto) Gonzales; sister-in-arms, Helen (Roland) Born; many nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando, parents, Ramon and Paulina (Rodriguez) Vargas, brothers, Ramon Vargas, Jr. and Alfredo Vargas, brother-in-law, Bill Greear, and children, Benjamin, Lilliana, and Lissette.

Services are for immediate family with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Ottawa County Veterans Services. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-1221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved