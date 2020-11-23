Rosalinda V. Lucero
Rosalinda V. Lucero passed away on her 68th birthday, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital, following an extended illness.
Rosa was born in Port Clinton, OH, the daughter of Ramon and Paulina (Rodriguez) Vargas. She was a 1971 graduate of Port Clinton High School. On July 15, 1974, in Williamsburg, VA, she married Fernando B. Lucero.
Rosa was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, listening to Mexican music, watching movies, reading, gardening, and most importantly, spending time with her family who will miss her dearly. You knew you were special if she called you mijo or mija.
Survivors include daughter, Rosalinda (Vern) Keefe, sons Fernando E. and Carlos N. (Amanda) Lucero; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily, Julia, Christian, Omar, Diego, Liliana; granddogs Daisy, Sammy, and Luna; sisters Maria A. Greear and Pauline (Roberto) Gonzales; sister-in-arms, Helen (Roland) Born; many nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando, parents, Ramon and Paulina (Rodriguez) Vargas, brothers, Ramon Vargas, Jr. and Alfredo Vargas, brother-in-law, Bill Greear, and children, Benjamin, Lilliana, and Lissette.
Services are for immediate family with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Ottawa County Veterans Services. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
