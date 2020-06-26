Roy F. Briegel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy F. Briegel

Lakeside - Roy F. Briegel, 77, of Lakeside, OH passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born September 16, 1942 in Bucyrus, OH the son of Virgil and Caroline (Tschudy) Briegel. He married Evah Shirlene Windsor on July 3, 1972 and she survives. Roy was a graduate of Capital University. He was the Urban Renewal Director for the City of Sandusky from 1970 - 1973. From 1973 - 1996 he worked for the City of Columbus in the Development Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and shuffleboard.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved