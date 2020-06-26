Roy F. Briegel
Lakeside - Roy F. Briegel, 77, of Lakeside, OH passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born September 16, 1942 in Bucyrus, OH the son of Virgil and Caroline (Tschudy) Briegel. He married Evah Shirlene Windsor on July 3, 1972 and she survives. Roy was a graduate of Capital University. He was the Urban Renewal Director for the City of Sandusky from 1970 - 1973. From 1973 - 1996 he worked for the City of Columbus in the Development Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and shuffleboard.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Lakeside - Roy F. Briegel, 77, of Lakeside, OH passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born September 16, 1942 in Bucyrus, OH the son of Virgil and Caroline (Tschudy) Briegel. He married Evah Shirlene Windsor on July 3, 1972 and she survives. Roy was a graduate of Capital University. He was the Urban Renewal Director for the City of Sandusky from 1970 - 1973. From 1973 - 1996 he worked for the City of Columbus in the Development Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and shuffleboard.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.