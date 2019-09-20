|
|
Roy Miller Eberly
Port Clinton - Roy Miller Eberly, 80, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born October 5, 1938 in Marblehead, OH the son of Augustus and Bernice (Miller) Eberly. Roy was a United States Air Force Veteran. He retired in 1994 from Davox in Boston, MA where he was an Electronic Engineer and Regional Manager. After retirement he owned and operated Eb's Place at Nugents Canal, Port Clinton. Roy was a past president and on the Board of Directors of Lions Club of North Canton, OH. He was active for 15 years in summer youth baseball in North Canton, OH.
He is survived by his wife: Paula (Brengartner) Eberly; son: Daniel James Eberly; daughter: Carolynn Kay (William) Snyder and grandchildren: William and Christopher Snyder.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870, Immaculate Conception Church 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Humane Society of Ottawa County 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 20, 2019