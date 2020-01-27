|
|
Russ Brown
Russ Brown passed away peacefully the evening of January 24th, surrounded by the most important thing in his life - his family. He was 85. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Marty Brown (Humphrey), his sons Paul Brown with wife Gwen (children Cori & KimAnn) and Ben Roberts with wife Jen (children Hannah, Ella & Sam), daughter Jen Swiczkowski (Roberts) with husband Shawn (children Zack, Paige Gedeon & Molly Gedeon).
Visitation hours will be Friday, January 31, from 2-4 and from 6-8 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St, Port Clinton.
To continue his spirit of giving, the family asks donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020