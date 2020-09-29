1/1
Ruth Ann Stonerook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann Stonerook

Isle St. George - Ruth Ann Stonerook, 75, of Isle St. George, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Stein Hospice after losing her battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Lawrence and Loretta (Floro) Eichler. Ruth moved to North Bass Island in 1963 where she married Paul Stonerook in 1964 and had two sons. She moved back to Marblehead in 1970, where she drove school bus for Danbury Schools and worked at Wal-Mart. After retiring in 1999 she and Paul moved back to North Bass Island. She enjoyed gardening, beach combing and making beach glass jewelry.

Surviving are her husband: Paul; sons: Ernie (Sarah) Stonerook of Pemberville, Mike Stonerook of Green Springs; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John Eichler, Fred Eichler and sister: Opal Muirhead.

Services will be private and she will be laid to rest on North Bass Island. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved