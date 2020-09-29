Ruth Ann Stonerook
Isle St. George - Ruth Ann Stonerook, 75, of Isle St. George, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Stein Hospice after losing her battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Lawrence and Loretta (Floro) Eichler. Ruth moved to North Bass Island in 1963 where she married Paul Stonerook in 1964 and had two sons. She moved back to Marblehead in 1970, where she drove school bus for Danbury Schools and worked at Wal-Mart. After retiring in 1999 she and Paul moved back to North Bass Island. She enjoyed gardening, beach combing and making beach glass jewelry.
Surviving are her husband: Paul; sons: Ernie (Sarah) Stonerook of Pemberville, Mike Stonerook of Green Springs; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John Eichler, Fred Eichler and sister: Opal Muirhead.
Services will be private and she will be laid to rest on North Bass Island. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.