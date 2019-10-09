|
|
Ruth Mary Porter
Lakeside-Marblehead - Ruth Mary Porter, 89, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH and formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky OH. She was born May 16, 1930 in Cleveland, OH the daughter of Dr. Elgin Clay and Ruth (Ball) Ingram, and was the granddaughter of composer Ernest R. Ball. She married Hobart Porter on June 13, 1953 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2011. Mrs. Porter was born deaf and learned to communicate through lip reading. She graduated from Lakeside High School in 1949 and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where she majored in Physical Education. In her professional life, she worked for the government, and later, for U. S. Gypsum offices in both Port Clinton and Chicago.
Ruth Mary loved to play bridge and bingo staying active in the Lakeside Women's Club and Danbury Senior Center with old and new friends.
Surviving are her daughter: Judith Fasold and son-in-law Paul Fasold of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Emily Fasold and Eric Fasold both of Chicago, IL and brother-in-law: Tom Lane of Lakeside, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband Hobart and sister: Barbara Lane.
Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Danbury Township Vol. Fire Department, 9551 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440 or Lakeside Women's Club, 161 Walnut Ave. Lakeside, OH 43440. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019