Port Clinton - Sandra J. "Sandy" Appenfelder, 75, of Port Clinton and formerly of Toledo passed away April 17, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical College. She was born December 16, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH the daughter of Eldon and Ila Mae (Gossett) Roberts. Sandy worked at the Port Clinton Walmart and she enjoyed baby sitting many children. She was a member of Erie Shores Assembly of God where she was a greeter and very active. She was a member of the musical group Lighthouse on the Shores

Surviving are her husband: Ronald who she married on March 10, 1962; sister: Caron (Larry) Dye of Cincinnati, OH Sons: Ronald W. Appenfelder and David S. (Adrienne) Appenfelder both of Toledo; grandchildren: Nicholas D. Appenfelder, Kali E. (Shane Davis) Appenfelder, Jessica A. Appenfelder, Mackenzie Shiple; great-grandchildren: Abbi Appenfelder, Brantley Appenfelder, Michael D. Miller, Brody T. Davis, and Brooklyn Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Erie Shores Assembly of God, 220 S. Gill Rd. Port Clinton, OH. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Memorial contributions may be given to Erie Shores Assembly of God. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
