Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Township Union Cemetery
Oak Harbor, OH
Santos A. Santiago Jr. Obituary
Santos A. Santiago, Jr., 54 of West Salem, Ohio and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Lodi Community Hospital, Lodi, Ohio. He was born in Port Clinton on March 29, 1965 to Santos A. and Mary C. (Fallet) Santiago, Sr. For the last few years he was a resident of the Oasis Group Home in West, Salem. There are no immediate survivors and his parents preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Miller, at 10 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, Ohio. Memorials in Santos's name may be made to the Oasis Group Home, 5810 N. Britton Rd., West Salem, Ohio 44287.

The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449 is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on July 10, 2019
