Sarah Jane Youster



Oak Harbor, OH. - Sarah Jane Youster, 79, of Oak Harbor, OH was called upon on April 23, 2019 from the Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Port Clinton, OH to begin her journey with The Higher Power. She was born May 27, 1939 to the late Marie (Horner) and Aubrey Cain in Martin, TN. During her years at Oak Harbor High School she was active in sports (basketball & hurdles), singing with the school chorus, a base tuba player in the school band, acting in theatre productions, and many activities with the Drama and Glee Clubs. Sarah graduated with honors, Class Valedictorian, in 1957. On June 22, 1957 she married Leroy Martin Youster. They shared three children together; Lee Alan Youster, Amy (Carty) Finkbeiner & Lesa (Mark) Zunk- Croft.



During her adult years she worked 15+ years in home party sales, as a Dealer, in Tupperware, Rubbermaid and Celebrity Jewelry. In addition, she was an antique dealer for many years. Sarah was a proud and dedicated Democrat who often served as a poll worker during the elections. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing cards, board games, visiting the casino, tennis, bowling, golfing, ice skating and watching Jeopardy.



Sarah volunteered at the church pantry, Ottawa County Democratic Party, and served as a bowling league officer for many years. She often provided sign language for the deaf community. Sarah was a gifted singer, sharing her beautiful voice at weddings, funerals, church choir and the radio. She and her sisters, along with her niece Candy, always enjoyed singing together (in harmony) especially with Dewayne playing the guitar.



Sarah's lifelong soul mate of 47+ years, Darwyn Geldien, traveled to every state in the USA and abroad to Germany, the Austria Alps, Czechoslovakia, and numerous ocean line cruises. They enjoyed boating on Lake Erie.



She leaves behind, in addition to her 3 children, 5 grandchildren (Ryan, Andrew, Danielle, Kylie, and Levi) and 9 great- grandchildren; sisters: Elizabeth, June (Pete), Linda Marie (Dave), and Lynda Sue and many nieces and nephews. May you now rest in peace. We thank you for the impact you made upon the lives of so many people and the unconditional love you always expressed.



Services will begin at 2pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel, 301 N. Locust St., where the family will receive friends from 11am-2pm Sunday at the Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a .