Sharon J. Fox
Sidney - Sharon J Fox, age 71, of Sidney, passed away August 14, 2019 at Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney.
She was born June 25, 1948 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late John Krynock and Naomi (Finken) Krynock. She married F. Wayne Fox on December 7, 1968 and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2015.
She is survived by son, Shawn (Claudia) Fox of Sidney, Ohio grandchildren; Merrick Fox, Kiris Fox, Nolan Fox of Sidney, Matthew Fox of Canton, Ohio sisters; Sue Krynock of Lakeside, Ohio, Kathy (Gary) Sosebee of Sharpsburg, Georgia and sister-in-law; Ann Marie Krynock of Medina, Ohio.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sons; Matthew and Jonathon Fox and brother, John Krynock.
Sharon was a very active member of the Dorothy Love community where she had made many friends. She loved to knit and especially enjoyed her grandkids. Sharon was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 25th at 12 o'clock at Ohio Living Dorothy Love- Amos Center.
Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Donations may be made to the Plain Local Schools Foundation Matthew Fox Scholarship Fund 1801 Schneider St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721. Online memories may be submitted at theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019