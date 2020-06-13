Shirley Francis Arft
London - Shirley Francis Arft, 98, of London, OH, passed away on June 7, 2020 at Bluebird Retirement Community.
Shirley was born on April 5, 1922 to Otto Robert and Emma Bertha Heinz in Toledo, OH. Her husband, Melvin (Mel), of 71 years preceded her in death on February 11, 2013.
Shirley was involved in numerous activities and volunteer organizations, of which she was president of most. They included Magruder Hospital volunteers, Junior Women's Club, PTA's, Music Boosters, and Port Clinton Yacht Club Shipmates. She also started the Daryl Jarvis Dance Studio in Port Clinton as well as ballroom dancing for Junior High students.
Shirley was also a Welcome Wagon hostess, which was fitting since she was always so friendly to others. Even at Bluebird Retirement Community she welcomed new residents and made them feel at home.
Besides her own activities, Shirley helped Mel cashier trap shoots for many years. She was very involved in her church, St. John's Lutheran, in Findlay, OH, where she and Mel were in charge of the yearly bazaar.
Shirley had many hobbies, including crafts, gardening, cooking, sewing and playing cards. Her favorites though were playing the organ, singing and line dancing.
Even though Shirley kept busy with all her activities, family always came first. She was always available to help and share her wisdom. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She had numerous friends and everyone she met enjoyed her company. Shirley will be deeply missed by so many, especially her family.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jan (Doug) Claucherty of Fairfield Township, OH, Marty (Laureen) Arft of Gulfport, FL, and Lori (Chuck) Bailey of London, OH; her granddaughters, Kelly (Matt) Korpusik, Heidi (Mark) Blair, Kylene (Ben) Spalding, Greta ( Doug) Krieg, and Lindsay (TJ) Ulam; her step-grandson Greg (Rebecca) Bailey; and her great-grandchildren, Joel, Sydney, Hadley, Bo, Lucy, Kayden, Jacob, Macy, Lyla, Landon, Sawyer, Charlotte, and Sam.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bluebird Retirement Community, 2260 Route 56 SW, London, OH 43140; or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503; or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are pending. The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
London - Shirley Francis Arft, 98, of London, OH, passed away on June 7, 2020 at Bluebird Retirement Community.
Shirley was born on April 5, 1922 to Otto Robert and Emma Bertha Heinz in Toledo, OH. Her husband, Melvin (Mel), of 71 years preceded her in death on February 11, 2013.
Shirley was involved in numerous activities and volunteer organizations, of which she was president of most. They included Magruder Hospital volunteers, Junior Women's Club, PTA's, Music Boosters, and Port Clinton Yacht Club Shipmates. She also started the Daryl Jarvis Dance Studio in Port Clinton as well as ballroom dancing for Junior High students.
Shirley was also a Welcome Wagon hostess, which was fitting since she was always so friendly to others. Even at Bluebird Retirement Community she welcomed new residents and made them feel at home.
Besides her own activities, Shirley helped Mel cashier trap shoots for many years. She was very involved in her church, St. John's Lutheran, in Findlay, OH, where she and Mel were in charge of the yearly bazaar.
Shirley had many hobbies, including crafts, gardening, cooking, sewing and playing cards. Her favorites though were playing the organ, singing and line dancing.
Even though Shirley kept busy with all her activities, family always came first. She was always available to help and share her wisdom. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She had numerous friends and everyone she met enjoyed her company. Shirley will be deeply missed by so many, especially her family.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jan (Doug) Claucherty of Fairfield Township, OH, Marty (Laureen) Arft of Gulfport, FL, and Lori (Chuck) Bailey of London, OH; her granddaughters, Kelly (Matt) Korpusik, Heidi (Mark) Blair, Kylene (Ben) Spalding, Greta ( Doug) Krieg, and Lindsay (TJ) Ulam; her step-grandson Greg (Rebecca) Bailey; and her great-grandchildren, Joel, Sydney, Hadley, Bo, Lucy, Kayden, Jacob, Macy, Lyla, Landon, Sawyer, Charlotte, and Sam.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bluebird Retirement Community, 2260 Route 56 SW, London, OH 43140; or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503; or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are pending. The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.