Shirley J Priddy
Bellevue - Shirley J. Priddy, 72, of Bellevue, OH passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1948 in Church Hill, TN the daughter of Otto and Garnet (Benton) Booker. She married Dennis Priddy on January 7, 1964 and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2018. Shirley loved spending time with her family, traveling, shopping, camping, crocheting and playing on her computer.
Surviving are her daughters: Jeanette Priddy of Bellevue, Mary Priddy of Bellevue; granddaughter: Emily Priddy of Bellevue; sister: Beulah Robbins of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH many nieces and nephews and her special buddy: Rusty-Boy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dennis; son: Robert Priddy; sister: Elsie Holmes; brother in infancy: Glen.
Memorial services will be conducted 12:30 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Thursday from, 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Oh 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
