1/1
Shirley J. Priddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J Priddy

Bellevue - Shirley J. Priddy, 72, of Bellevue, OH passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1948 in Church Hill, TN the daughter of Otto and Garnet (Benton) Booker. She married Dennis Priddy on January 7, 1964 and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2018. Shirley loved spending time with her family, traveling, shopping, camping, crocheting and playing on her computer.

Surviving are her daughters: Jeanette Priddy of Bellevue, Mary Priddy of Bellevue; granddaughter: Emily Priddy of Bellevue; sister: Beulah Robbins of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH many nieces and nephews and her special buddy: Rusty-Boy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dennis; son: Robert Priddy; sister: Elsie Holmes; brother in infancy: Glen.

Memorial services will be conducted 12:30 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Thursday from, 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Oh 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved