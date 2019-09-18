|
Shirley M. Hazzard
Port Clinton - Shirley M. Hazzard, 75, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
She was born Oct. 15, 1943 in Sandusky, Ohio, the daughter of Clara and Si Neill. She is survived by her husband Ross Hazzard and their three children Carolyn (Michael) Nitz, John (Kristin) Hazzard and Tammy (Tim) Biniecki, and three grandchildren Kayley (Andrew) Walton, Ross Hazzard and Morgan Hazzard.
Shirley loved and lived for her children and grandchildren and spent most of her time taking care of them, and following them through school and sports. She enjoyed watching sports and going to casinos and horse races with her husband.
A showing will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 NW Catawba Road, Port Clinton, from 10 am to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, directly followed by a service at noon. Rev. Dr. Kurt Borows, Jr. will officiate and burial will follow at Castalia Cemetery, in Castalia, OH.
Condolences can be sent through Auxter Funeral Home in Bellevue, OH. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to Stein Hospice, Sandusky, OH or Resurrection Lutheran Church of Catawba Island, Port Clinton, OH.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019