Stanely Clarence Kowalczk
Glen St. Mary - Kowalczk - Stanley Clarence Kowalczk, age 97, of Glen St. Mary, Florida passed away May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gypsum, Ohio on November 5, 1922 to the late Stanley Kowalczk and Julia Wakiewicz Kowalczk. Stanley was a master electrician by trade. He and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton, Ohio. Stanley moved to Florida 14 months ago. He liked to go fishing on Lake Erie, hunt rabbits and pheasants. Stanley enjoyed woodworking using driftwood. He loved playing horseshoes and listening to banjo and polka music. Most of all he always looked forward to monthly family gatherings. Stanley is preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife of 70 years, Donna Thompson Kowalczk.
Stanley is survived by his children, Ron (Danise) Kowalczk of Green Cove Springs, FL, Tom (Gail) Kowalczk of OH, John (Rosanne) Kowalczk of AK, and Julie (David) Day of WA; special friends Enid Yarbrough, Tara Holman and their families of Glen St. Mary, FL; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren.
A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father John Missler 10:00 am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in News Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.