Stanley S. Podgurski



Port Clinton - Stanley S. Podgurski, 98, of Port Clinton, OH died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Ohio Veteran's Home, Sandusky, OH. He was born September 10, 1920 in Gypsum, OH the son of Alex and Margaret (Sokolowski) Podgurski. He married Helen Prusik on September 28, 1946 and she preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2001. Stanley joined the United States Navy on Dec. 8, 1941 serving in World War II. He was lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Church, Port Clinton. He retired from Celotex in 1991 where he worked for 47 years. Stanley was very proud of his heritage and he loved Polish music. He was previously a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, especially roses and tomatoes and bird watching.



Surviving are his daughter: Carol (Chuck) Guthrie of Port Clinton, Judith Wyckoff of Toledo, Deborah (Jerry Kominek) Podgurski of Toledo; grandchildren: Catrina Guthrie, Adam (Ellen) Kominek, Amanda (Bryan) Zink, Andrea Kominek, Meredith (Brannon) Dixon, Matthew Wyckoff; twelve great-grandchildren; sister: Mary Podgurski of Port Clinton and brother: Edward Podgurski of Huron. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Helen; sister: Olga Csepke; brothers: Charles, John and Alex Podgurski.



Memorial services will be 10:00 am May 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Father John Missler will be celebrating. Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Published in the News Herald on May 18, 2019