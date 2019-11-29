|
Stella Keesor
Just about the sweetest lady you have ever met - Stella Keesor - passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2019 in Naples, Florida, her home for the past four years, near her son. While she was 93 years old (born March 28, 1926), she had been in reasonably good health, except for some hearing and memory loss.
Stella was one of four children and was born and raised in Lorain, OH. Her mother, Matilda (Majer) Staszak passed away when Stella was just five years old - a traumatic loss for her and the family. Her siblings were Elizabeth (Staszak) Clabaugh, Joseph Staszak, and Steven Staszak; they preceded her in death. Her father, Stefan Staszak, and siblings were very special to her and taught her many lessons in life including how to cook and sew - talents she retained throughout her life.
In 1948, a handsome, high-energy railroad conductor - William (Bill) R. Keesor -- wandered into the restaurant in Lorain, OH where she worked as a waitress. Bill soon became a "regular" at the restaurant and in Stella's life and they married later that year and then relocated to Port Clinton, OH. Soon, they started a family and had two children - William and June (Keesor) Sprenger.
Stella was dedicated to her family. She was a stay at home mom, school room mother, Brownie leader, and helped care for foster children. She also was an excellent cook and baker - her signature dishes were sloppy joes, stuffed cabbage rolls and a variety of pies. She made her last batch of cabbage rolls earlier this year. After her children were in high school, Stella worked as a manufacturing plant press operator at Standard Products/Cooper Tire for over 25 years. She and husband Bill were a great team and were able to enjoy many wonderful years together. They were especially excited with the arrival of grandchildren and later great grandchildren and were super fun grandparents.
Stella had a special quality of always remembering friends and family with a card, a pie or other thoughtful gestures. Throughout the many chapters of her life, she remained very sweet and kind to neighbors and friends as well as her family. She will be dearly missed.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband William R. Keesor and her daughter June E. (Keesor) Sprenger. She is survived by her son William S. (Anne) Keesor, eight grandchildren (Laura, Julie, Ben, Bill, Jayna, Keegan, Jason and James), ten great grandchildren (Brody, Cooper, Jacob, Isabella, Sienna, Mila, Gabriella, Mariella, Crystal and James) and many family members, including nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Two Celebration of Life services are planned; one at Discovery Village at Naples, FL (November 30, 2 pm) and another at St. John's Evangelical Church, Port Clinton, OH (December 14, 11 am), with Reverend Dr. James Lehman officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019