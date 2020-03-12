|
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Stephen W. Meister, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 79.
Stephen was born on January 14, 1941 in Ohio to Clarence and Ellen (Bowers) Meister. He received his bachelor's degree from Ashland University before being drafted for military service and serving in Korea for four years. Upon returning from Korea he met and married Rita (Russell) Meister on February 24, 1975. They raised two daughters, Kimberly and Katherine.
Stephen had a passion for music, boating, football and baseball, but his deepest devotion was to his Catholic faith. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years at both St. Mary's in Vermilion, Ohio as well as St. Mary's in Port Clinton, Ohio. After moving to northern Virginia, Stephen always looked forward to attending the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and receiving the True Presence of Christ on Sundays and Holy Feasts with his family. He was proud to be a member of the TLM communities of St. Mary Mother of God in Washington, D.C. and St. Rita's Parish in Alexandria, VA where he was surrounded by grandchildren in the front row pew.
Stephen was also an avid music lover and an accomplished jazz organist, performing and leading a band for many years as a young man in college. As a keen and highly experienced boater since his youth, Stephen had countless stories and epic adventures from motor boating all over the Great Lakes and up into Canadian waterways. He was known for his easy going spirit, generosity and sense of humor, as well as his genuine kindness and compassion. He will forever be remembered with a laugh on his lips, a Rob Roy (sweet) in his hand and a holy prayer in his heart as strains of jazz organ play in the background.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, and his mother, Ellen as well as his loving wife, Rita, and young grandson, Zachary Behrens. He is survived by his two children, Kimberly and Katherine, his son-in-laws Dan Behrens and Peter Dillon, his sister, Sarah (Meister) Buchanan, six grandchildren, Alexis, Jude, Pio, Felix, Ruth, and Linus, several nieces and a nephew. A Traditional Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Russell Road in Alexandria, VA. at 10 o'clock a.m. Internment will be on Monday, March 16th at 12 noon at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Quantico, VA. Flowers or donations may be sent to St. Rita's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers or donations, Stephen desired the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass said for the eternal repose of his soul.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020