Sue Ann (Apling) Jones
Oak Harbor - Sue Ann (Apling) Jones, 73, of Oak Harbor, OH, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, OH. She was born on January 19, 1948, a daughter of Ervin L. & Gwendolyn "Sis" (Nietfeld) Apling.
Sue Ann was a retired employee of the former AIM Packaging, Oak Harbor, and was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.
She is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn "Sis" Apling; sister, Mary Lou (Michael) Stolz; and brother, Robert (Kathy) Apling. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin L. Apling.
Private family graveside services will be held at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, with Pastor Becky Bolander officiating. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Memorial Fund of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.crosserfuneralhome.com
.