Sue Anne Herzog
Port Clinton - Sue Anne Herzog, 78, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 15, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of the late Joseph King and Ruth (Smith) King-McCarty.
Sue was raised in Oklahoma, moved to Germany in her youth while her step-father was in the service, moved back to the United States where she graduated from Fountain High School, Colorado in 1959. There she met Horst Herzog and they were married on August 16, 1959 and he survives.
Sue and Horst spent the next 9 years in Michigan before moving to Ohio until 1988. They then spent the next 12 years living around the world, including Mexico, Czechoslovakia, England and India. They moved back to Ohio in 2000 and built their home on Catawba Island, where they became very active in the Port Clinton Lions Club and Lions International.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton; the Knitwits group; Catawba Island Garden Club; and the Catawba Island Moms group. She was an avid quilter and an expert tour guide. She thoroughly enjoyed playing Mahjong. She learned to play in India and shared her love of the game on Monday's at St. John Lutheran Church and Wednesday's at her home.
Sue made friends everywhere she went and kept them for life.
Survivors include her loving husband, Horst; sons, Harold Herzog and Richard (Viola) Herzog; daughters, Deborah (Peter) Mulcahy and Amy (Sam Lutria) Lillquist; grandchildren, Mitchell & Eric Herzog, Evan, Kathryn & Alan Mulcahy, Magnus & Henry Lillquist; great-grandchildren, Amara & Silas Allard; sisters, Mildred King & Diane (Bob) Choins; brothers, Dan (Jan) McCarty & Bill (Kim) McCarty; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son-in-law, David Lillquist.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm where the Lions Club will have services at 7:00 pm.
Additional visitation will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 am until Funeral Services at 11 am with Reverend Dr. James Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Island Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club International Foundation, 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Illinois; or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020