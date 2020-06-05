Susan J. Wittman
Susan J. Wittman

Genoa - Susan "Susie" J. Wittman, 71, of Genoa, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Genoa Retirement Village where she was a resident for the past year and a half. She was born in Toledo on March 20, 1949 to Bernard and Betty (Brossia) Wittman.

Susie was a 1967 Harris-Salem High School graduate. She was very active in her church, Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston. Susan taught Sunday School for 30 years, was a member of the Church council, helped on various committees, and went to school for 5 years to become a Lay Minister. She had a deep love of religious music; she sang in the church choir, played the chord organ and started the "TRINITY TWEETHEARTS". Susan worked with family as the church janitors for many years while growing up and also in the 90's until 2001. She was the President of the area Christian Singles in the 1970's-1980's.

Susie originally worked as a Pharmacy Tech in the Toledo Health & Retiree Center and then at the Union Prescription Center until her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, doing different crafts and square dancing. Susie also volunteered at Park View and would babysit for several area families.

Susie is survived by her sister, Carol Cheatham of Genoa; brother, William B. (MaryAnn) Wittman of Millbury; nieces, Christina Morrow of Toledo and Cathleen Chevalier of Oregon; great-nieces, Michaela Sortman and Serenity & Sydney Wittman; great-nephew, Brandon Sortman; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Wittman; nephew, Robert Wittman; and grandparents, Oliver & Elizabeth Brossia and John & Alvina Wittman.

Visitation for Susie will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic the family asks anyone who is sick or has concerns to please refrain from attending. Social distancing and hand hygiene restrictions will be observed during the visiting hours. A Graveside Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Elliston Cemetery, Elliston with Pastor Ryan Shields officiating. A Celebration of Life with a fellowship meal will be held at a later date when it's safe for everyone to attend. Those wishing to give memorial donations may do so towards the Trinity U.C.C. Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elliston Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
