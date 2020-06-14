Susan Kay McClanahan



Susan Kay McClanahan, 70 born on November 29th 1949 passed away on June 12th 2020. She passed away at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Oh. after a long Battle of ongoing medical issues. Susan enjoyed sitting around the table playing poker. Going to bingo was another one of her regular favorites, as well as attending feather parties. Nobody would turn down a home-cooked meal from "Susie" cooking was a forte of hers. The love for her children and grandchildren was unconditional, as well as extended loved ones. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need if she could. Survived by her sister, Janet Domokos, Oak Harbor Oh. Sister, Sharon Cooper Fremont Oh. Brother in Law, Donnie Shook, Port Clinton, Oh. Son, Steven (Andrea) McClanahan, Oak Harbor, Oh. Son, Robert McClanahan, Port Clinton Oh. Daughter, Sandra McClanahan, Rocky Ridge, Oh. Daughter, Connie McClanahan, Norwalk, Oh. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren Michael McClanahan, Amanda Thebeau, Brooke Gilreath, Kevin Thebeau, Cody and Jeremy McClanahan, Teresa and Nikki Tipton, Kayden Thebeau, Dylan and Greyson Gilreath. Preceded in death by her parents Howard R. and Madeline (Walters) Brown. Husband, Willard "Bill" McClanahan. Sister, Nancy Brown. Brothers, Thomas and Raymond Brown. Sister, Betty Shook. Brother in Law, Allen "Sonny" Domokos. Son, Edward McClanahan. Daughter, Beth McClanahan. Grandson, Paul Thebeau III. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 17th 2020 at Crosser Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio. There will be a private family funeral service Thursday June 18th 2020 at 11 am. Burial will be after at Locust Point Cemetery, Oak Harbor, Oh.









