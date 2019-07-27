|
|
Susan L. Parker
Catawba Island - Susan L. Parker, 62, of Catawba Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after a valiant struggle with cancer, which she fought with dignity. She was born in Euclid, Ohio on April 6, 1957, a daughter of John & Margaret (Potokar) Turk.
Sue was the Student Assistance Coordinator for over 20 years for Port Clinton City Schools where she was beloved by students and faculty alike. She loved going to the beach and especially searching for shark teeth on Manasota Key beach in Florida. Sue loved going to the theater and regularly attended performances at the Cleveland Playhouse and local and school productions. She was artistic, sported a great sense of humor, and loved shopping and kayaking. Sue had a large circle of friends and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of Bay Point Resort near Marblehead, and had a special fondness for her dog, Goldie.
On May 14, 1983, she married Matthew Parker, and he survives. Her mother, Margaret Turk, survives in Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are her children, Marshall Parker, and Morgan Parker, both of Port Clinton; her sisters, Denise (Peter) Bowler, Akron, Ohio, and Sandra Brendamour, Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her father, John Turk.
Friends may call from 4-6 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, where services will follow at 6:00 PM. On Sunday, August 4, 2019, a Celebration of Sue's Life will be held from 2-6 PM at the Catawba Island Township Community Hall, 3307 NW Catawba Rd., Port Clinton. Those planning on making a memorial contribution in Sue's memory are asked to please consider the Ohio Buckeye Chapter, National MS Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on July 27, 2019