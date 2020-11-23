Suzanna Cuevas Anderson
Oak Harbor - Suzanna Cuevas Anderson, 60, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. She was born July 31, 1960 in Port Clinton the daughter of Librado and Angelita (Cortez) Cuevas. Suzanna was an operator for Revere Plastics of Clyde, OH. She was a member of B.O.S.S., Brave Ohio Spook Seekers, where she enjoyed her group of ghost hunters and was very proud to be a member. She also enjoyed cooking for her kids/grandkids and often referred to them as the loves of her life. She went on her first cruise in 2019 and loved every minute of it. She loved to collect sea turtles, dolphins and manatees. She loved watching monarch butterflies as they reminded her of her mother. She loved THE Ohio State Buckeyes but she loved when her son played football the most. She was famous for her cowbell and yelling "Let's open up a can of whoop ass, boys!". Above all else, her favorite time was being with her loved ones enjoying a cold Bud Light, in the bottle of course. She lived her life to the fullest and had a smile that could light up a room. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children: Jessika Anderson of Oak Harbor, Michael (Amy Collins) Anderson of Port Clinton, Mary Ann (Dale) Craig of Farmington, MO; father: Librado Cuevas of Marblehead; companion Rob Rumschlag of Oak Harbor; step-son: Chase Dean of Bellevue, OH; grandchildren: Jenna Anderson, Andrew Miller, Robbie (Brenda Lety) Craig, Melissa (Clayton) Golden; great-grandchildren: Emma Craig, Mason Golden, Briella Golden; siblings: Norma Traub of Hanover, MI, Diana (Dave Turner) Below of Carlisle, OH, Danny Cuevas of N. Ft. Myers, FL, Carlos (Sue) Cuevas of Port Clinton, Eddie (Doretta) Cuevas of Port Clinton, Mary (Jerry) Guthrie of Marblehead and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother: Angelita Cuevas and brother-in-law: Joe Traub.
Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where private funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 28, 2020 followed by interment in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
