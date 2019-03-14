Suzanne "Sue" Haering



Marblehead, Ohio - Suzanne "Sue" Haering, 85, of Marblehead, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home with family. She was born on May 4, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Thompson) Rowe. She married Edwin R. Haering on June 9, 1956.



Sue worked as a Social Worker in Norfolk, Virginia, and as an Adult Education Instructor for the Columbus City Schools. Sue was a passionate artist who exhibited in multiple mediums and shared that passion through teaching art to others.



She was a member of the Lakeside United Methodist Church. She was very active in the community being involved with the Central Ohio Watercolor Society, Sandusky Yacht Club, OSU Alumni Association, Lakeside Noon Day Club, Port Clinton Quilt Group, Port Clinton Art Club, and many other organizations.



She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, painting, and cooking, but her true passion in life was the devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren whom she loved very much.



Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ed; son, David (M.C.) Haering, Farmington, Michigan; daughters, Cindy (Marvin) Windsor, Columbus, Ohio and Beth (Terry) Shepherd, Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelsey (Colin) Warren, Nathaniel (Emily Marr) Haering, Samantha Shepherd; great grandson, Riley Warren; sisters, Sallie (Bob) Runck and Debbie Jaeger, of Florida; two nieces, one nephew; special cousin, Allen Rowe; and numerous other cousins.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio from 1pm until a Memorial Service at 3pm with Pastor Elaine Sturtz officiating.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice in Sue's memory.



Published in the News Herald on Mar. 14, 2019