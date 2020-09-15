1/1
Suzanne L. Kurtz
1936 - 2020
Suzanne L. Kurtz

Port Clinton - Suzanne L. Kurtz, 84, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born March 15, 1936 in Gypsum, Ohio, the daughter of John and Ida (Sabo) Szilagyi. She married Daniel J. Kurtz on May 6, 1961 and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2015. Suzanne worked at Erie Army Depot, American Crayon, and Magruder Hospital. She was a member of Gypsum Community Church and the Women of the Moose.

Surviving are her sons: Kenneth J. (Debbie) Kurtz of Oak Harbor, Donald J. (Louise) Kurtz of Port Clinton; grandchild: Joey (Hannah Allender) Kurtz of Perrysburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Daniel J. Kurtz; siblings: Ida Suzanne Szilagyi, Mary I. Hahn, Irene E. Simpson, Helen B. Johnson, and Bob Szilagyi.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be given to Gypsum Community Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
