|
|
T. Donald Dougherty
Catawba Island - T. Donald Dougherty, 84, of Catawba Island, OH died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. He was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Thomas C. and Lydia (Losco) Dougherty on April 17, 1936. He graduated from Darby High School in 1954 and joined the USNR until his enlistment was completed in 1962 receiving an honorable discharge.
He married the former Ellen Marie Carroll of Cicero, IL in 1961 and she preceded him in death on October 8, 1991. and had two sons John J. Dougherty, deceased, Matthew J. Dougherty of Maumee, OH and for the past 15 years he has been inseparable with Addie Reino.
Mr. Dougherty arrived in the Port Clinton area in 1978 with his family to begin construction of Davis-Besse Nuclear Units 2 and 3. In early 1979, the incident at Three Mile Island in Middletown, PA canceled plans to increase electrical power in Oak Harbor, OH. He joined the Prudential Insurance Company of America in 1984 until retirement in 1995. He was a Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow and member of the National Association of Security Dealers, North Central Life Underwriters and a Notary Public, State of Ohio.
Don was a life member of Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, PC BPOE Lodge 1718, Moose Lodge 1610, Darby Fire Patrol 2 and Port Clinton Colonial Club. Other clubs include President two terms of Catawba Kiwanis as well as Treasurer, PC Kiwanis, PC VFW Homer D. Gardner Post 2480, PC American Legion Post 113, Catawba Island Club, Treasurer Dr. John E. Braun Memorial Park 20 years, Nugent's Canal Yacht Club Vice Commodore one year and Treasurer ten years. He was also on many boards of local companies including OPRS Retirement Homes. He was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge 341, Royal Arch Mason-Oak Harbor Chapter 162, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo and Bronze Leader of the Commodore's Club for disabled veterans. He was also a staunch voter belonging to the Republican National Committee as well as the USO. He was a cogent fundraiser for organizations such as Catawba Island Cemetery, Stein Hospice, The Vineyard on Catawba, Immaculate Conception Church and many other local charities. He was an avid golfer and bowler in his leisure time.
Private family Funeral Mass celebrated by Father John Missler on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, OH. Interment was in Catawba Island Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Catawba Island Fire and Rescue,4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452, Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020