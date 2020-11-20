Tammy Starr Cain
Marblehead, OH - 57, Passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Healthcare Center. She was born September 22, 1963 in Oberlin, OH the daughter of Robert Thomas and Dolly Virginia (Morgan) Chaffin. Tammy volunteered with Danbury PTCO and she enjoyed feeding the wildlife in the neighborhood. Surviving are her daughters: Felicia Cain, Alycia Cain; significant other: Thomas Biro and family and friends. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society
