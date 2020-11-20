1/1
Tammy Starr Cain
1963 - 2020
Tammy Starr Cain

Marblehead, OH - 57, Passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Healthcare Center. She was born September 22, 1963 in Oberlin, OH the daughter of Robert Thomas and Dolly Virginia (Morgan) Chaffin. Tammy volunteered with Danbury PTCO and she enjoyed feeding the wildlife in the neighborhood. Surviving are her daughters: Felicia Cain, Alycia Cain; significant other: Thomas Biro and family and friends. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
