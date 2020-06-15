Terri Brecht
Terri Brecht

Oak Harbor - Terri Brecht, 76, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born Nov. 24, 1943 in Toledo, OH the daughter of Jack and Helen (Hollo) Carpenter. Terrie was a caring and loving nurse at the former Brookhaven Hospital and also Toledo Children's Hospital. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her children: Chip (Holli) Brecht of Oak Harbor, David (Carla) Brecht of Walbridge, Keith Brecht of Woodville, Cheryl (Denny) Huston of Oak Harbor, Dave Weldon of Huston, TX; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd. #200, Columbus, OH 43212. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com . Crosser Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
