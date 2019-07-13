Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
207 Adams St
Port Clinton, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Dress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore M. "Ted" Dress


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore M. "Ted" Dress Obituary
Theodore M. "Ted" Dress

Danbury Township - Theodore M. "Ted" Dress, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1955 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Edward C. and Phyllis A. (Le Page) Dress. He married Janine Somers on June 9, 1979 and she survives. Ted was a foreman for LafargeHolcim at the Marblehead Quarry for over 42 years. Ted's long association with the quarry allowed him to be a spokesman and historian for the quarry giving tours and numerous presentations. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Bowling Green. Ted loved bird watching, building wooden model ships and was a member of North Coast Greyhound Connection.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years Rev. Janine Dress; sisters: Susan Dress of Danbury Township, Diana (Frank) Van Deusen of Port Clinton; brothers: Charles (Retha) Dress of Port Clinton, John Paul (Dawn) Dress of Danbury Township, Phillip (Erin) Dress of Toledo; brother-in-laws: Don (Elena) Somers of Youngstown, Alan (Heather) Somers of Plymouth, MN; sister-in-law: Liz Wooden of Farmington Hills, MI; many nieces and nephews and his favorite furry companion, Lisa.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St. Port Clinton with Bishop Daniel Beaudoin and Rev. Dr. James Lehman officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to North Coast Greyhound Connection, 2135 Martin Ave. Fremont, OH 43420 or Hope Lutheran Church, 13507 Cloverdale Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now