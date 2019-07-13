Theodore M. "Ted" Dress



Danbury Township - Theodore M. "Ted" Dress, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1955 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Edward C. and Phyllis A. (Le Page) Dress. He married Janine Somers on June 9, 1979 and she survives. Ted was a foreman for LafargeHolcim at the Marblehead Quarry for over 42 years. Ted's long association with the quarry allowed him to be a spokesman and historian for the quarry giving tours and numerous presentations. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Bowling Green. Ted loved bird watching, building wooden model ships and was a member of North Coast Greyhound Connection.



Surviving are his wife of 40 years Rev. Janine Dress; sisters: Susan Dress of Danbury Township, Diana (Frank) Van Deusen of Port Clinton; brothers: Charles (Retha) Dress of Port Clinton, John Paul (Dawn) Dress of Danbury Township, Phillip (Erin) Dress of Toledo; brother-in-laws: Don (Elena) Somers of Youngstown, Alan (Heather) Somers of Plymouth, MN; sister-in-law: Liz Wooden of Farmington Hills, MI; many nieces and nephews and his favorite furry companion, Lisa.



Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St. Port Clinton with Bishop Daniel Beaudoin and Rev. Dr. James Lehman officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to North Coast Greyhound Connection, 2135 Martin Ave. Fremont, OH 43420 or Hope Lutheran Church, 13507 Cloverdale Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Published in the News Herald on July 13, 2019