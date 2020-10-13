Theresa Ann (Grosjean) Skilliter
Genoa - Theresa Ann (Grosjean) Skilliter, 89, of Genoa passed away on October 12, 2020 with her loving, devoted husband at her side. She was born on July 19, 1931 in Curtice, Ohio to Lawrence and Freda Grosjean. She graduated from Genoa Area High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart February 3, 1951. Wedding anniversary celebrations with their family almost always included shared memories of that cold snowy day. Theresa and her husband Bob were married 69 years and raised five children.
Theresa was an involved, devoted mom and grandmother, rarely missing athletic and school events. She provided a fun gathering place for her children and their neighborhood friends. She had a gift for knowing how to put thoughts into written words. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed ceramics, playing volleyball, collecting glassware, and playing guitar and piano, which was self-taught. Holiday gatherings she hosted were an expression of her love, sharing her beautiful things with the people she loved. Her family considered her table settings to be a works of art. With her husband, she traveled to the Panama Canal, Mexico, Germany and throughout the United States. Theresa and her husband were avid campers, providing wonderful memories with their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Skilliter's passions included teaching Sunday school for over 40 years at Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa. She adored children and teaching them about the love of Jesus. She lived her faith and served Trinity in various capacities during her life including serving on the church school board, secretary for the women's society and administrative board, summer Bible school coordinator, youth fellowship director, confirmation class teacher, and as a delegate to the Ohio Methodist annual conference. Wall banners that she created still add beauty to the church's sanctuary. She often lent her gardening talents to the village. As her husband chaired meetings as Mayor of Genoa, she tended to the municipal flower beds in downtown Genoa. Theresa enjoyed growing things especially roses, choosing plants with names that reminded her of her grandchildren. She also volunteered by delivering meals to shut-ins for the Ottawa County Mobile Meals program. Her kind heart and giving manner will be missed by many as she was one of God's faithful loving servants, living a full and truly Christian life.
Left to cherish her memory and gentle spirit are her husband Robert Skilliter Jr.; daughter, Mary (Joseph) Bergman; and sons, Robert, III (Jane), William (Julie), Richard (Meri), and Gerald. Also surviving are her grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Ashley (Nathan) Egbert, Emily (Craig) Pickerel, Amanda (Chris) Kinison, Joseph (Jessica) Bergman Jr., Robert (Nicole) Bergman, Jackie (Ben) Kauder, Blake (Chelsea) Skilliter, Blair (Sarah) Skilliter, Brynn (Adam) Krukemyer, Evan (Rachel) Skilliter, Jordan Skilliter, and Braden (Constance) Skilliter; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, June Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold and Lyle Grosjean; sisters, Bernice Gardner, Alice Kaseman and Donna Sandrock; and great-granddaughters, Addison and Ella Egbert.
A private service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday October 16, 2020. A public burial where guests are welcome will take place at 12 p.m. at the Clay Township Cemetery following the church service. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430 had the honor of assisting the Skilliter family. The family suggests memorials be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church Arts Memorial Fund, 387 Main Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430 or to the charity of the donor's choice
