Theresa M. Fisher
89, formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Brookwood Retirement Community in Blue Ash, Ohio, rejoining with Thomas, her late beloved husband of 60 years. She was born on February 20, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana and was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Angela Lichner and sisters Jean, Lucille, and Sylvia.
Theresa leaves behind her nine cherished children, Michael (Pamela), Beth (Dave) Mueller, David (Mary), William (Maha), Mary (Mark) McCollough, Steven (Peggy), Gregory, Thomas (Barb), and Paul Fisher as well as seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Theresa was a very devoted homemaker and mom. In addition, she was a bookkeeper at the University of Notre Dame, was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Port Clinton for almost 40 years, served as the school librarian, hosted many church-based activities, and participated in the "Wet Ones" swim group. After Thomas passed in 2011, she moved to Brookwood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Theresa on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 414 Madison St, Port Clinton and followed by her burial at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. A post-interment reception will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Baby 1st Network in the name of her two deceased grandchildren Sabrina and Nolan Fisher (baby1stnetwork.org/donate) or to the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020