Thomas Allen Payne
Key West, FL - Thomas Allen Payne, 68, of Key West, FL passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in his home after a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Tom was born on July 7, 1951 in Port Clinton, Ohio, youngest son of the late Orville Dennis and Irma Ruth Yoder Payne.
Tom attended Port Clinton High School, class of 1969. He received his bachelor's degree in Physical and Health Education from Ashland College in 1973 and followed that with a master's degree in Education from Bowling Green State University.
Knick-named 'Pinger', Tom loved many things: football, golf, US History, and a good story (hopefully a funny one because he had a GREAT deep laugh)! He loved to play football. In high school, where he was arguably the best quarterback ever to don a Redskin uniform, excelled at that position under the tutelage of the late Joe Lukac. He also played football at Ashland College, where he was part of the 1972 undefeated team that went 11-0 his senior year, under College Football Hall of Fame coach Fred M. Martinelli. Tom was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Tom loved to talk football, especially if it was Ohio State, but warning, you may have been in for a long and technical football conversation! He also was a teacher and coach at Bowling Green High School and a football assistant at Key West High School for a brief time. But Tom's true love was helping others achieve sobriety. He had been sober since May 1st, 1984 and saw that as his greatest accomplishment in life. In fact, he left cold Ohio for sunny Key West many years ago and there he worked closely with his brothers and sisters in the 12 step programs, sponsoring and helping many lives. Those lives he touched and helped gain and maintain sobriety, was a point of immense pride for him. These acts showing his kind and compassionate spirit, above all else, will be his legacy.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Orville, and his mother, Irma, his brothers, Jack Harold and Robert Earl, and his nephew, Christopher Mark. He is survived by Sisters-in-law, Susan (Zeis) Payne, Tiffin, Ohio, and Terrie Payne, Gypsum, Ohio, and nephews, John (Melissa), Delaware, Ohio , William, and Daniel, Port Clinton, and 3 great nephews, Brandon, Jacob and Benjamin.
A memorial service will be held at Anchors Aweigh Club, Key West, Florida at a time to be determined.
A memorial service will also be held in Port Clinton, Ohio, at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Tom's honor to one of the following organizations:
Anchors Aweigh Club Inc., 404 Virginia St., Key West, FL 33040 - https://www.anchorsaweighclub.com/help-out/
Ashland University - Fred M. Martinelli Endowed Scholarship for Student-Athletes https://campaign.ashland.edu/give/ -Select "OTHER" on the designation list and type Fred Martinelli Scholarship 6010270 in memory of Tom Payne on the line
Pulmonary Fibrosis Research - https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give Memories and cards can be sent to: Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, c/o Family of Thomas A Payne, 418 Simonton St, Key West, FL 33040
Published in News Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.