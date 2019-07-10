|
|
Thomas J Edwards
Greenville, SC - Thomas Jonathan Edwards, 79, of Greenville, South Carolina and Lakeside, Ohio passed away on February 28, 2019 of complications from a stroke he had suffered four years earlier. Tom was born on March 14, 1939 in Bay City, Michigan to Mervin Jonathan Edwards and Mary Elizabeth Edwards, who predeceased him, and grew up in Port Clinton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 45 years, Deborah Young Edwards, who succumbed to cancer in June 2011. Tom is survived by his two adult children - son, Brigadier General T. Jonathan Edwards (wife, Donna Todd Edwards) of Fort Knox, Kentucky; and daughter, Catherine Edwards Heigel of Greenville, South Carolina. In addition, Tom is survived by his six adoring grandchildren - Alexander Edwards, Andrew Edwards, Hannah Edwards, Olivia Heigel, Adelaide Heigel and Fritz Heigel. To his grandchildren, Tom was simply known as "Papa." Also surviving are brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Paula Miller of Lakeside, Ohio and Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tom graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1957 and subsequently earned both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Following two years in the United States Army at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Tom began a career in the cable television industry in Monroe, Louisiana in 1965. Tom met his wife, Debby, in Lakeside, Ohio several years earlier and were married on August 6, 1966. Tom and Debby relocated from Louisiana to South Carolina in 1967.
Shortly after relocating to South Carolina, Tom took a job in 1968 at Florence-Darlington Technical College, and in 1970, he moved over to the Darlington County School District working as Assistant Superintendent of Darlington County Schools to desegregate the primary and secondary schools. During those years, he garnered national recognition for his work in education. Tom received awards from organizations such as The Nation's Schools Magazine, National School Public Relations Association and Freedom's Foundation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
The pride of Tom's professional career came in January 1981, when he returned to Ohio with his family to become Lakeside's Executive Director until August 1988. Under Tom's leadership in the 1980s, Lakeside underwent significant transformational change. A mission statement and new short- and long-term strategic plans were adopted by the Lakeside Board of Trustees and Tom worked tirelessly to get Lakeside placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1981, Tom initiated the first-ever 5K Raccoon Run, a fun run tradition that Lakesiders continue to enjoy to this day. One of Tom's proudest achievements during his tenure, however, was the restoration of the Lakeside Pavilion, now a centerpiece of the Chautauqua community.
After finishing his term as Executive Director, Tom and Debby returned to South Carolina, where he completed his retirement years teaching general business management courses in the South Carolina Technical College System. Tom retired from Florence-Darlington Technical College in 2006.
Tom had many hobbies and interests, including Civil War research and writing, family genealogy and reading. In 2003, he published "Raising the Banner of Freedom," a historical narrative about the 25th Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the American Civil War. Lakeside's Heritage Hall Museum has been the recipient of some of Tom's research and historical treasures over the years relating to Lakeside's past. Tom dedicated much of his retirement years to pursuing his passion for history.
Tom was known and appreciated by all who met him as a man who valued faith and family above all else. He was often heard saying, "Family love, the best is yet to come!" Tom had a kind heart, gentle spirit and boundless energy. One of his life's philosophies was to "bloom where you are planted." Tom not only bloomed during his life, but his family takes great comfort in knowing that Papa is now flourishing in heaven.
To celebrate Tom's life and legacy, a memorial service will be held at the Lakeside United Methodist Church in Lakeside, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, with a reception to follow in the Hotel Lakeside Dining Room. A family burial will take place on July 29 in the Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, Ohio. Additionally, the family invites everyone to honor Tom by participating in the Annual Raccoon Run on the morning of Sunday, July 28th in downtown Lakeside at 8 a.m. To register, visit https://www.lakesideohio.com/calendar/event/14872/. Finally, at Tom's request, please make any desired memorials to the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation.
Published in the News Herald on July 10, 2019