Thomas Lee Boyer
Lindsey - Thomas Lee Boyer, 79, of Lindsey, OH.
He was born January 9, 1941 in Fremont, OH and died March 1, 2020 in his beloved Maui, HI of long term respiratory issues.
Tom traveled to Maui for the past 19 years and looked forward to seeing friends, garden crops growing in the upcountry, and following the demise of sugar cane and pineapple production.
He was the son of Lyle E. Boyer and Dora B. (Sibrel) Boyer of Oak Harbor, OH who preceded him in death.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and attended Bowling Green State University. As a lifelong farmer on the family's Sesquicentennial Homestead, he was also the former manager of Silver Fleece cherry orchards in Clyde and a former irrigation installer and tomato harvester salesman for George Ackerman Company of Curtice.
He is survived by wife of 28 years Parmelia (Perry) Boyer, sons Gary A. (Amy) Boyer of Oak Harbor, Eric (Pamela) Boyer, Lindsey, stepdaughters Jane Lamp (Robert) Kaminski of Wellington, FL and Abby Lamp (Greg) Heckman of Northwood, OH.
Surviving siblings include brother Richard (Susan) Boyer of Fremont; sisters Sandra (Edgar) Schneider of Lindsey, Linda (Ralph) Woessner of Lindsey, Rebecca (Richard) Brossia of Williston, OH.
Rebecca Minick of Elmore, his first, wife survives.
Tom adored his four grandchildren Patrick, Daniel, Matthew and Morgan Boyer and seven step-grandchildren Keaton, Carter, Cooper and Tessa Heckman and Hunter, Emma and Lily Kaminski. Family and grandchildren were everything to him and passing on the farming lifestyle was a very important legacy.
He enjoyed taking them for roadside farming tours, morning coffee social hours, and sharing his love for farm life, raising animals, growing gladiolus and vegetable crops.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Fremont and the Sandusky County Farm Bureau. An avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes, he loved wearing his red OSU sweatshirts.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch after the service by ladies of the church. Private interment at Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Four Mile House Road, Lindsey, OH.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Music Enhancement Fund or the Ottawa County 4-H Endowment Fund or the Sandusky County 4-H Endowment Fund.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020