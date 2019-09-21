|
|
Thomas Polanco
Lakeside-Marblehead - Thomas Polanco, 72, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born August 30, 1947 in San Antonio, TX the son of Felix and Maria (Velasquez) Polanco, Sr. Thomas worked for Standard Products and Kelsey Hayes. He also ran Veteran's Taxi Service for several years in Port Clinton. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. He was a United States Army Combat Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and a member of V.F.W., American Legion and Amvets all of Sandusky. He followed local and national politics and was a devoted Democrat.
Surviving are his sisters: Dolores (Alfonso) Ortega of Catawba Island, Martha (Gary) Bledsoe of Catawba Island; brothers: Felix (Sharon) Polanco, Jr of Lakeside-Marblehead, David (Mindy) Polanco of Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Robert Polanco.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Christy Chapel Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to s Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 21, 2019