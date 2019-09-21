Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Polanco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Polanco


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Polanco Obituary
Thomas Polanco

Lakeside-Marblehead - Thomas Polanco, 72, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born August 30, 1947 in San Antonio, TX the son of Felix and Maria (Velasquez) Polanco, Sr. Thomas worked for Standard Products and Kelsey Hayes. He also ran Veteran's Taxi Service for several years in Port Clinton. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. He was a United States Army Combat Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and a member of V.F.W., American Legion and Amvets all of Sandusky. He followed local and national politics and was a devoted Democrat.

Surviving are his sisters: Dolores (Alfonso) Ortega of Catawba Island, Martha (Gary) Bledsoe of Catawba Island; brothers: Felix (Sharon) Polanco, Jr of Lakeside-Marblehead, David (Mindy) Polanco of Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Robert Polanco.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Christy Chapel Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to s Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now