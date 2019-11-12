|
Tom L. Almendinger
Marblehead - Tom L. Almendinger, 76 of Marblehead, OH and formerly of Oak Harbor, OH died unexpectedly Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, OH.
He was born May 15, 1943 in Port Clinton to the late William & Grace (Fick) Almendinger and was graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On January 19, 1962, he married Alice M. Goodman who preceded him in death on September 16, 2011. Tom was the Fire Protection Coordinator for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, Oak Harbor, retiring November 26, 1997. He served as a Fire Fighter for Portage Fire District for 31 years, with 21 years as Fire Chief. Tom was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, and spent most of his free time outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his sons, Timothy W. Almendinger of Marblehead and Michael W. Almendinger of Oak Harbor; sister, Carol (Gary) Harlow of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Heather, Tiffany (Jason) Henry, T.J. & Alexis; great-grandchildren, Xander and Hannah Henry; and family friend Matt Hill and his dog Dexter. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alice; daughter, Jennifer L. Almendinger; sister, Joyce Luebcke, and his beloved dog Rusty.
Friends may call from 2-8 PM Thursday at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd., Lakeside-Marblehead, where a Firefighters Service will be held at 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home, and interment will follow at Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit
www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019