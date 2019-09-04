|
|
Tommie R. Laughlin
Oak Harbor - Tommie R. Laughlin, 59, of Oak Harbor passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1960, in Oregon, OH, to Lloyd and Jo Ann (Hoff) Laughlin. He graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1978. On June 20, 1981, in Oak Harbor, he married Cheryl Miller, and she survives. Tommie worked as an inventory supervisor for Materion Inc., Elmore, OH. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed camping, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Tigers fan. Tommie liked to work on cars or fix things that were broken, and he enjoyed helping Bryan on the farm. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
In addition to his loving wife, Cheryl, of 38 years he is survived by his sons, Daniel (Magdalena) Laughlin, Kevin (Kylie) Laughlin, and Bryan (Erica) Laughlin; grandkids, Gavin, Stella, Oliver, Claire, Everly, Cordell, and one on the way; mother, Jo Ann Hutchinson; siblings, Lloyd (Janet) Laughlin, Ron (Anne) Laughlin, Connie (Mark Hermes) Cannet, Sherry (Jim) Leech and Kellie Cramer; and mother-in-law, Sandy Miller.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019. Interment will follow in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions for Tommie may be given to Autism of Northwest Ohio or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 4, 2019