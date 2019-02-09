Vernon J. Wiersma



Oak Harbor - Vernon J. Wiersma, 87, of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, February 08, 2019 at Heritage Village of Clyde. He was born April 4, 1931 in Toledo, OH the son of Henry and Marie (Rauch) Wiersma. Vernon received his BA in Engineering from The Ohio State University graduating in 1954. He married Mary Ann Borland on September 6, 1953 and she preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2004. He married Marjorie Priesman on October 5, 2008 and she preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2009. Vernon was a landscape architect retiring from the Toledo Metro Parks. Prior to that he owned and operated his own business: Vernon Wiersma & Associates and he previously was the Toledo Parks Commissioner. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. A past member of Masons, Zenobia Shrine and Rotary. He loved tending to his farm, gardening and painting water colors.



Surviving are his companion: Donna Lou Fizer of Oak Harbor; sons: Matthew T. (Vikki) Wiersma of Palm Bay, FL, Timothy K. Wiersma of Fremont, OH; son-in-law: Jim Sullivan of Toledo; grandchildren: Patrick Wiersma, Thomas Wiersma, Becky Wright, Joseph Sullivan, Eva Sullivan, Adam Willer, Carly Wiersma and Brie Wiersma; brother: Charles Wiersma of Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Jenelle Sullivan, daughter-in-law: Suzanne Wiersma, brother: Roy Wiersma and sister: Ruth Richards.



Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 122 W. Ottawa St. Oak Harbor, OH 43449 where visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to , 480 W. Dussel Dr. Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537 or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St. Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com . Crosser Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is handling the arrangements.