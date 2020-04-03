|
|
Vickie L. Schlipf, 73, of Port Clinton, Ohio, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio, after a lingering illness, She was born in Fremont, Ohio, on February 16, 1947, the daughter of Bill H. and Marvel R. (Crispen) Hampsher. Vickie married Galen H. Schlipf in Jamestown, NY on September 28, 1967 and he survives.
Vickie and Galen were former owners and managers of the Riverside Marina in Port Clinton for 42 years until their retirement. She had also worked for Dean's in Port Clinton and Singer Controls in Fremont. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge, Ohio where she enjoyed quilting, the Elks Lodge in Port Clinton, Eagles Lodge in Fremont and the former Moose Lodge in Port Clinton. She and Galen shared a love for the water whether it was boating or fishing. They also enjoyed their Thursday night dinner group followed by several games of "Queens" and lively conversation. When Vickie was able, they took a number of bus trips and shared with their many friends.
Vickie is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Galen, sons, Brian , Eagle River, AK, Jarrod (Shannon) and Bradley, of Port Clinton, grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Schlipf, Port Clinton, Brooke Schlipf, England, Hailey Schlipf, Portland, OR, and Sessely (Dan) Maciejewski, Cleveland, one great grandson, Evan Schlipf, Port Clinton, and sisters, Monica Heath and Nancy (Jack) Whipple, both of Fremont, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Marvel.
Due to Coronavirus recommendations, there will not be visitation at this time. Funeral Services will be private, but can be viewed via Facebook Live on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by visiting https://facebook.com/WalkerFamilyFuneralHomes/. Interment will be at a later date in the McGormley Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 450 N. Rocky Ridge Rd., Rocky Ridge, Ohio 43458 or Stein Hospice, 1200 N. Sycamore Line Rd., Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020