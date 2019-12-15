Services
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Episcopal Church
Put-in-Bay, OH
Graveside service
Following Services
Maple Leaf Cemetery
Put-in-Bay, OH
Virginia June Schillumeit Blumensaadt


1945 - 2019
Virginia June Schillumeit Blumensaadt Obituary
Virginia June Schillumeit Blumensaadt

Cuyahoga Falls - Virginia June Schillumeit Blumensaadt, 74, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and formerly of Port Clinton passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born June 27, 1945 at Put-in-Bay, OH the daughter of Harry Franz Schillumeit and Dorothy (Stoecker) Schillumeit. She married William Blumensaadt in 1962 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 1987. She was previously a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Put-in-Bay and St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Port Clinton.

Surviving are her partner of 25 years: Steve Jaborsky of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; children: Andrea Lynne Blumensaadt of Port Clinton, William Ernst (Dana) Blumensaadt, Jr. of Catawba Island, Keith Allen Blumensaadt of Port Clinton, Todd Andrew (Jennifer) Blumensaadt of Put-in-Bay, Alecia Ann (Arik) Anderson of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren: Micheal (Oyu) McGlothlin, Tiffany McGlothin, Tyler (Leandra) McGlothin, Nikolai (Kenzie) Blumensaadt, Mette Blumensaadt, Alexis White, Amber Ciammaichella, Andrea Blumensaadt, Axel Blumensaadt, Todd Andrew (Courtney) Blumensaadt, Jr., Alex (Christine) Blumensaadt, Caleigh Blumensaadt, Mitchell Blumensaadt, Joseph Blumensaadt, Conor (Alexandra) Blumensaadt, Reid Harrison, Zoë Katherine; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Mary Schillumeit of Green River, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William Ernst Blumensaadt, Sr.; grandson: William Scott Blumensaadt; brother: Franz Theodore Schillumeit and sister: Carol Schillumeit (Richard) Sweeney.

Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Put-in-Bay with graveside services immediately following at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay. The Miller Boat Line will depart Catawba Dock at 9:00 am and 10:00 am and return from Put-in-Bay at 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 4:00pm. Friends, family and care givers are invited to gather with the cost of passenger ferry transportation, shuttle service to and from PIB dock and lunch provided. In case of inclement weather, that would cause the Miller Ferry to stop service, the services will be held at the same day and time at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice or ASPCA, The American Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals, as she loved animals.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
