Virginia "Peggy" Lucas
1935 - 2020
Virginia "Peggy" Lucas

Sandusky - Virginia "Peggy" Lucas, 84, of Sandusky, passed away, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. She was born August 22, 1935, in Danbury Township, to Harold "Red" and Pearl Laser.

Peggy was a member of the Sandusky VFW Auxiliary, Huron Eagles and the former Women of the Moose, Port Clinton. She enjoyed bowling and playing in Euchre tournaments. To Peggy, family came above all else. Cooking for family and friends was a true passion. No one ever left her home hungry. Family dinners and holidays were always big affairs and will be remembered.

Peggy is survived by her partner for 30 years, Thomas White, son, Randy Lucas, daughter-in-law, Holly Lucas, grandchildren, Ryan Lucas and Michael (Jessica) Lucas, great grandchildren, Murphy and Miles, sister, Barb Gresh, and sister-in-law, Lois Laser. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Lucas, three sisters and three brothers.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Riverview Cemetery and a Celebration of Peggy's life will be conducted at a later time.

Please share memories or condolences with Peggy's family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial Donations in honor of Peggy may be directed to the Ottawa County Humane Society, 2424 Sand Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Cancer Services, 505 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements entrusted to Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton.




Published in News Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
