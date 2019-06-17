Virginia M. Pastorek



Marblehead - Virginia M. Pastorek, 89, of Marblehead, OH passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Healthcare Center, Port Clinton, OH. She was born March 8, 1930 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Raymond A. and Margaret C. (Diess) Rice. She married Joseph F. "Moose" Pastorek on Feb. 27, 1949 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2000. Virginia was the manager of accounting services at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Bexley, OH retiring in 1995. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, OH.



Surviving are her daughter: Susan B. Miller of Marblehead, OH; sons: David Pastorek of Grove City, OH, Wayne Pastorek and Bonnie Hanline of Perrysburg, OH; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Lee Swanson of Nebraska and Donna Jean Voelkel and Ruth Murray of Logan, OH.



Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St. Port Clinton, OH. Rev. Dane Mueschke is officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Peace Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Seminary or W.E.L.C.A.