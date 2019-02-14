W. Russell "Rusty" Jack, Jr



Catawba Island - W. Russell "Rusty" Jack, Jr, 77, of Catawba Island, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. Rusty was born November 3, 1941 in Cleveland the son of the late Paula (Gerstenberger) and William R. Jack. On December 20, 1973 he married Elizabeth "Betsy" Thorne and she survives. As a young man Rusty worked for Bud Thorne, Betsy's dad, at Jim's Marina (now West Harbor State Park Marina). Rusty became a licensed electrical contractor and owned and operated "Jack of All Trades" working in Cleveland and North Olmstead most recently in the Port Clinton area; retiring in 2014.



Rusty enjoyed boating in the western basin of Lake Erie. Many summers were spent at the Port Clinton Yacht Club on their boat "Jacks R Wild". Rusty served as the Commodore of Port Clinton Yacht Club in 1999. Most recently Rusty was active in the Port Clinton Elks Lodge having been elected as Exulted Ruler February 5, 2019, a position he was looking forward to and he was excited to serve his fellow members.



Rusty was never far from the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Betsy. The love and affection he had for Betsy showed in everything he did and it was evident that she adored him as well. He is also survived by his daughters: Wendy Jack and Cindy (Jim) McNaughton, grandchildren: Abagail, Channin, Sean and Grace, brothers: William S. "Sandy" (Betty Lou) Jack, II, Donald H. (Nancy) Jack, and Peter G. Jack. His parents and brother, J. Larry Jack preceded him in death. Rusty's ever present smile and his distinctive laugh will be sadly missed.



Memorial Services will be conducted on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00am in the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton, OH, followed by the Elks Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Rusty may be made to the Port Clinton Elks Children's Christmas. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary