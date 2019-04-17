|
|
Walter D. Huyck
Port Clinton - Huyck, Walter D. of Port Clinton, Ohio, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Rossell Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Walter was born in Mt. Morris, Michigan on April 2, 1940, the son of William and Margaret (Boss) Huyck. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He retired from the Carpenters Union after many years. Walter was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and ran charter fishing on Lake Erie. He was a kind and caring individual that would help anyone if they needed help.
Walter is survived by his daughter, Angela Huyck; son, Walter and wife Cathy Huyck, Jr.; grandchildren, Autumn, Erin, Chet, Troy, Anastasia, Alexandria, Kristen, Joseph, Leah (Patrick), Nathan; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Ann (Ron) Rossenburg, Florajean Russo. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William Huyck, Jr., Grace Stacey, Dorothy Sbordon.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 17, 2019