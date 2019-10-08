|
|
Wayne G. Orris
Castalia - Wayne G. Orris, age 68, of Castalia, died unexpectedly Monday evening, October 7, 2019, in his residence.
He was born December 15, 1950, in Providence, RI. He was a member of the Church of Truth Ministries, Port Clinton and the Bellevue Eagles. Wayne was a long-time charter boat captain and captained the Shore Nuff boat out of the Draw Bridge Marina, Port Clinton.
He is survived by his daughter Jessie (Justin) Sicard, WI; son Alden Orris, Oak Harbor; grandson Carson McMurray, WI; brother William Orris II; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents William and Eileen (Provonsil) Orris.
Memorial services will be announced later by Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, Castalia.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019