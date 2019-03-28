Willard C. Schmardebeck



Port Clinton, Ohio - Willard C. Schmardebeck, 92, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Otterbein North Shore Senior Life Community Center in Lakeside, Ohio. He was born on October 23, 1926 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of the late Howard and Verda (Baker) Schmardebeck. On October 18, 1946 he married Shirley Netherland and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2008.



Willard was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War Two from 1944-1946 in Okinawa, Japan.



He worked as a Truck Driver for Lake Motor Freight and Russell's Trucking out of Gypsum, Ohio until his retirement in 1989.



He enjoyed woodworking and vegetable gardening. Most importantly, he cherished his family and was a very loving Dad and Grandfather and was loved by everyone.



Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Frank) Seymour, Port Clinton and Betty (Sonnie) Lehman, Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania; son, William (Barbara) Schmardebeck, Lexington, North Carolina; son-in-law, Keith Hartlaub, Port Clinton; grandchildren, Tricia Trull, Susan (Robbie) Davis, Cynthia (James) Kennedy, Deborah (John) Daniels, Amy (Jeff) Strickler, Jessica (Lance) Lehman-Connolly, Stephen Lehman, Kaci (Shawn) White, Joe (Kendra) Hartlaub, Larry (Lauren) Hartlaub; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, He is preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Hartlaub; grandson, Tracy Alan Seymour; great-grandson, Lee Hartlaub; brothers, Eugene Schmardebeck; and Austin Smith.



Visitation will be held at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, 1124 Fulton Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from Noon until Funeral Services at 1pm with Pastor Deron Fourman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton with military honors being conducted by members of the Port Clinton VFW Post 2480.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, New York 10306; , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256; or Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 202 A, Maumee, Ohio 43537.



