William "Bill" L. Hall
Oak Harbor - William "Bill" L. Hall, 72, of Oak Harbor, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. He was born on December 20, 1946 in Port Clinton to Gene and Ada (Finken) Hall. Bill graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1964. On June 15, 1973 in Port Clinton he married Yvonne (Huston), and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2014. During his working years he was employed by the Ottawa County Highway Garage. Bill was a former member and lay leader at LaPointe United Methodist Church, where he assisted in leading the youth group. He was also a member of the Oak Harbor Masonic Lodge #495 F&AM, Zenobia Shrine, and the Ottawa County Shrine. Bill was known for his contagious smile, even after having sustained severe injuries from an auto accident in 1994. Bill, also known as "Smiley", was still able to light up a room with his adoring smile.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Angie (Rhonda Lowery) Hall, son, Brian (Chrissy) Hall, 2 grandkids, Chance Milledge and Alayna Hall, mother, Ada Swan, siblings, Helen (Donald) Leiser, Dale (Cheryl) Hall, and Leroy (Cathy) Hall, and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, wife, and daughter, Amy Elizabeth Hall.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Rob Rakay at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, Oak Harbor. Interment will follow in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be given to the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church or . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Oct. 1, 2019