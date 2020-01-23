|
|
William "Bill" P. Cashen
Bill Cashen, 77, of Genoa, Ohio, packed his last suitcase and made his official move to Heaven on January 21, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio. He was born in Toledo on July 26, 1942 to Paul W. and Gladeen N. (Shank) Cashen. He married Joanne C. Diefenthaler in Elliston, Ohio on May 1, 1982 and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2011.
Bill was a stationary engineer for 40+ years as a member of the UAW spending 28 years at the former Dohler-Jarvis and the last five years at the Delphi Plant, retiring in 2006. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and later became a member of the American Legion Post #279 in Elmore, Ohio. During the early 1970's, Bill was a volunteer fireman for the Clay-Genoa V.F.D. and had also owned the former Big Johns, in Northwood, Ohio. Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing and hunting and had many friends whom he always enjoyed talking with.
Bill is survived by his son, Paul (Peggy) Cashen; daughters, Cathy (Mike) Lang and Nancy (Steve) Sabin; step children, Kathy (Terry) Gains, Becky (Paul) Mancinotti, Mark (Jan) Kontak, Kay (Dave) Egert, Brenda (Mark) Idhe and Kelly (John) Meeker; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 20 step-grandchildren; 25 step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann Cashen. Bill also cherished his friendship with Al Williams, Tom Blausey and Tom Cashen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, parents, Paul & Gladeen, grandson, Nick Lang and step-son, Mike Kontak.
A funeral service for Bill will be conducted at 11 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Fremont St., Elmore, Ohio 43416. Visitation will be held from 2-7 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH 43430. Military graveside services and burial will be conducted at Clay Township Cemetery, in Genoa following the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43609 or the American Legion Post #279, P.O. Box 612, Elmore, Ohio 43416. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
The Cashen family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill's nurses, Amy and Michelle, and all of the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020